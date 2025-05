The ambassadors of New Zealand, the U.S. and Angola on Wednesday presented their letters of accreditation to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential palace in Ankara.

New Zealand’s Greg David Lewis, Angola’s Joao Salvador Dos Santos Neto and the U.S. Thomas Joseph Barrack also took photos with the president following the delivery of the letters.

Erdoğan also had separate meetings with the ambassadors.