Five years have passed since the xenophobic terrorist attack in Germany’s Hanau that resulted in the loss of lives. However, the country’s legal system is still impotent in protecting victims of racist attacks.

A program will be organized on Wednesday, on the attack’s anniversary, with religious rituals to be held at the cemeteries of the victims in several cities. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will attend the official ceremony in Hanau and is expected to make a speech. Hessen state Prime Minister Boris Rhein and Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky are also expected to speak, as will the relatives of the victims.

The events of Feb. 19, 2020, were a confirmation of the rising racist, Islamophobic sentiment sweeping Europe, resulting in the popularity of more far-right figures in many states. Germany has a Turkish population of over 3 million, who were brought to the country in small groups as “guest workers” to rebuild Germany in the wake of World War II.

On Feb. 19, 2020, far-right extremist Tobias Rathjen attacked two cafes in the city of Hanau, killing nine young people and injuring five others. All the victims had migrant backgrounds, four of whom were Turks.

Before the attack, the far-right extremist posted videos on the internet detailing his xenophobic views. He later killed his mother and himself.

In a statement made by the Federal Prosecutor's Office in December 2021, it was reported that a decision of non-prosecution was made because there was not enough evidence that other people were accomplices, instigators or assistants within the scope of the investigation into the attack, or that the perpetrator had a confidant.

A lawyer of Turkish origin, Fatih Zingal, reminded that the father of the attacker sent threatening letters to the victims’ families. “The issue was transferred to court and an indictment was prepared. The case was opened for racist speech and continued insults,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA), adding that the man was given only a 21,000 euro ($21,980) fine instead of prison.

“This is the legal situation in Germany, where discrimination and racism are forbidden. There are some laws in Germany regarding Islamophobia and racism, but when it comes to applying them, there is a problem of proof. When a Muslim or a foreigner, or a non-German person is attacked, the law questions the purpose of this attack. Even if racism is obvious, it approaches with suspicion that 'this attack could be an isolated act.'"

Saying that in the past five years, racist attacks against Turks and foreigners continued, Zingal underlined that the Hanau attack was predictable as the perpetrator owned a gun and voiced his racist views openly in the city as well as online.

He also mentioned that social and economic problems in Germany were often blamed on immigrants, explaining the rise of the far-right AfD party.