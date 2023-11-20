A delegation comprising foreign ministers from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria and Jordan has initiated work for a cease-fire in Gaza, as Israel continues to ruthlessly target hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure in the blockaded enclave.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to head to London and Paris on Wednesday as part of the efforts to push for a cease-fire, and will attend discussions in this regard, diplomatic sources said.

The top diplomats headed to Beijing on Monday as part of the first discussions and will head to Moscow on Tuesday.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict but highlighted that without addressing underlying injustice, the cycle of violence in the region would not be broken.

Türkiye advocates a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict and has long defended Palestinians’ territorial rights. Fidan earlier accused Israel of theft of Palestinian lands. Ankara also calls for an end to what it calls “illegal settler terrorism.”