One month since two deadly earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6 and left more than 45,000 dead, nations worldwide continue standing by the victims and pouring aid into the disaster zone.

Qatar, Jordan, Uganda, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary were among many other countries delivering tons of food supplies and funds to the affected region.

Qatar

On Sunday, Qatari officials announced that a field hospital set up in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, which suffered significant damage in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors, was handed over to the country’s Health Ministry.

The facilities include physicians, nurses, medical personnel, medicine and equipment designed to meet all the medical needs of those in the area, Qatari officials informed.

It was established days after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Hatay’s Payas district as part of Qatar’s humanitarian aid campaign.

Türkiye’s Gulf ally previously promised 10,000 containers for the displaced, shipping some initial 2,000 units over the past week while mobilizing more aid supplies and donation drives to help the region recover.

Jordan

Another Arab country, Jordan delivered 11 tons of aid supplies to Türkiye on Monday.

A cargo flight laden with food and medical materials has taken off from Amman for Hatay, Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization informed, with the secretary-general Husain al-Shibli assuring more aid was on the way for the disaster victims.

Jordan has sent 13 planes, 110 trucks, 10 ambulances full of aid materials and 10,000 tents.

Uganda

Uganda, one of the many African countries that responded to Türkiye’s call for international assistance after the Feb. 6 quakes, sent 13 tons of aid supplies on Sunday.

“This morning, we sent 13 tons of in-kind aid via Turkish Airlines, including 750 mattresses and 550 blankets donated by our Ugandan friends for the earthquake victims. On behalf of the Turkish people, we thank our Ugandan sisters and brothers,” the Turkish Embassy in Kampala said in a statement.

Mehmet Fatih Ak, the Turkish ambassador in Uganda, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Indian community in the East African countries played a vital role in mobilizing relief supplies.

He thanked Turkish Airlines for facilitating the aid delivery and the Ugandan people who shared the pain of the Turkish people and their valuable contributions to those who survived one of the deadliest disasters in Türkiye.

Ali Özdemir, the Turkish Airlines manager in Uganda, said through the partnership with the Turkish Embassy, the national flag carrier contributed air freight capacity to deliver critical supplies to Türkiye.

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina continued sending help to Türkiye on Sunday, as well.

A donation drive was launched for the victims from Republika Srpska, one of the two entities of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In Banja Luka, the Red Cross Society of Bosnia-Herzegovina collected a truckload of aid materials with the support of volunteers and the United Women’s Association.

The Balkan country dispatched 148 crews consisting of rescuers and volunteers to the region immediately after the earthquakes. At the same time, Bosnians and Turkish nationals residing in Sarajevo raised funds for food, equipment and clothes for the victims, sending 50 trucks laden with heaters, tents, beds, containers, blankets, food supplies and hygiene products.

The Bosnian Presidential Council also traveled to Ankara to convey condolences and reaffirm readiness to help Türkiye recover.

Hungary

Another donation campaign was launched in Hungary by Hungarian and Turkish artists on Sunday.

At an event held in Budapest, masters of paper marbling, Islamic geometric art, crocheting, ceramic-making and floriculture sold their artwork to raise funds for the disaster’s survivors.

In addition to Türkiye’s Ambassador to Budapest Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu’s participation, Budapest’s famed Auguszt Bakery also supported the charity event with a batch of baked goods.

All proceeds from the event will go into an account operated by the Turkish Embassy in Budapest.