Russia attaches “great importance” to developing its relations with Türkiye, the country’s consul general in Istanbul said Monday.

"We have the opportunity to discuss various issues openly at various levels," said Andrey Buravov.

Speaking to the press on the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, Buravov noted that voter turnout in the just-completed Russian elections was 74%, with 87% of voters supporting incumbent President Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting the significance of the election results for Russia's future and Russian-Turkish relations, he said, "The sincere dialogue established between our countries' leaders is crucial and contributes significantly to the development of our bilateral relations."

Asked about any potential changes in Russia's policy following the elections, Buravov added, "We aim to improve relations with countries that seek good and constructive relations with us."

Buravov underscored that Russia is actively engaged in relations with Türkiye, adding the two sides "have intensive dialogue."

Similarly, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday evening congratulated Putin on his reelection in a phone call.

He also assured Türkiye was “ready to assume any facilitator role in returning to the negotiation table in Ukraine.”

The Russian president is expected to visit Türkiye in late April or early May. The trip, delayed twice since late last year, will mark Putin’s first visit to a NATO member state since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ankara has sought to persuade Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative – brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations – that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grain during the war via the Black Sea. Russia withdrew from the accord in July 2023 and has said it was not interested in reviving it.

On the decision to consent to Crimea's transfer to Ukraine in 1954, which was approved by the executive and legislative bodies of the then-Soviet Union, Buravov claimed the move was contrary to the Russian Constitution.

He attributed the situation to "the consequence of the U.S.-led West making it a rule to impose their hegemonies and approaches," noting that despite Russia's objections, a NATO summit was held in Bucharest where the path for Ukraine and Georgia's entry into NATO was opened. He also highlighted that in 2008, the West practically declared war on Russia by disregarding Moscow's national interests.

Buravov argued that the West's stance incited military escalation in the Georgian region of South Ossetia and led to a coup in Ukraine in 2014.

He went on to claim that the people of Crimea chose to align with Russia, citing a March 16, 2014 referendum where 90% of the residents in Crimea and 95% of the residents of Sevastopol endorsed joining Russia. The referendum has been denounced by most countries as a sham.

On peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Buravov asserted that Crimea is non-negotiable, emphasizing that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made this clear.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the U.N. General Assembly.

Since the takeover, Türkiye in particular has denounced the oppression of Crimea's native Tatar community.