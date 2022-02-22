Afghanistan's capital Kabul welcomed 750 tons of humanitarian assistance supplies sent by the "Kindness Train" from Turkey to Kabul on Monday.

Coordinated by Turkey's state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and with the support of Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), medical aid packages were delivered to the Health Ministry of the interim Afghan administration in a ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were Emre Manav, a counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, along with the Taliban's Deputy Health Minister Habibullah Ahunzade and representatives of some Turkish institutions in Kabul.

In a speech, Manav said that since the Afghan people stood with the Turkish people in the past, they stand with the Afghan people who need help now.

Stating that there are various aid materials in the train, he stated that they will deliver this aid to 34 provinces of the country and that they aim to help people in every corner of Afghanistan.

The train left Ankara on Jan. 27 and entered Afghanistan on Feb. 7.

The aid packages include food, winter clothing, medical supplies, wheelchairs, toys and health supplies.

At least 11 humanitarian groups from Turkey, under the umbrella of the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), are supplying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as the country is facing a food shortage crisis and needs emergency aid.

Around 12.9 million children in Afghanistan need aid due to extreme weather conditions, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.