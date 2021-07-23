A ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) delegation led by Deputy Chair Numan Kurtulmuş will visit Azerbaijan's capital Baku Sunday for high-level diplomatic contacts.

The visit will be conducted within the framework of a cooperation protocol recently signed between the AK Party and the ruling New Azerbaijan Party last month.

The AK Party delegation will also meet with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the four-day program. During the meetings, the projects that the AK Party and the New Azerbaijan Party plan to carry out together in Turkey and Azerbaijan will be discussed.

The visit will end with a joint press conference after the "Commitment to our National Spiritual Values ​​and New Opportunities for Future Cooperation" conference to be held in Ganja Wednesday, July 28, the last day of the Azerbaijan program.