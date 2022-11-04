Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is on a three-day visit to the country.
The two officials met following a visit to the Martyrs' Memorial and the historical Gallipoli peninsula in northwestern Çanakkale province.
During the meeting, in which regional defense, security and NATO issues were discussed, Türkiye's views were expressed by Akar.
The defense minister also stated that Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in NATO, as it has done so far.
Stoltenberg emphasized that Türkiye is an important ally in NATO and thanked Ankara for its active role in reopening the grain corridor.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.