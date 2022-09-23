Schools affiliated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) were closed because they did not meet the legal standards in Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama said Friday.

Rama said in a tweet that fake news misled the public about the closure of a FETÖ-affiliated college.

"It is a violation to carry out activities elsewhere without meeting the legally required standards, without obtaining permission according to the law, and the law provides for obtaining the license," Rama said.

He added that a building licensed for educational activities cannot be sold and relocated.

The Albanian Council of Ministers on Thursday decided to close Mehmet Akif Ersoy College, affiliated with the Gulistan Foundation, which is known for its ties to FETÖ.

﻿The Albanian authorities also stopped the work of the Zübeyde Hanım private kindergarten in Tirana, which is affiliated with the FETÖ-affiliated company Turgut Özal Education on the same day.

FETÖ led by U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

FETÖ is accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.