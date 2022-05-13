Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is set to pay an official visit to Turkey on May 16-17 upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a statement by the Algerian Embassy on Friday.

During the visit, the two presidents will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as international developments.

“Relations between the two countries, which are proven by the common intention to further consolidate the traditional ties of friendship and solidarity, and the ways to strengthen the dialogue on all international issues of common interest, are manifested in the regular meetings between the two countries,” the official statement read.

Bilateral trade has increased significantly in recent years, reflecting the excellence of political relations and the intention of both countries to form an exemplary partnership, it also added.

During this visit, the statement said, the presidents of both countries will preside over the first session of the High-Level Cooperation Council.

This session will provide the opportunity for both heads of state to evaluate bilateral cooperation and the possibilities to give a new impetus to this cooperation.

This session will also enable to mobilize efforts to further intensify the strategic partnership that connects the two countries and to give this partnership a qualified dynamism.