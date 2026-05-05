Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay an official visit to Türkiye from May 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the two sides set to deepen cooperation and hold high-level strategic talks.

During the visit, the first meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council is scheduled to take place on May 7 in Ankara, according to a statement by Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The council meeting will bring together ministers from both countries and is expected to address bilateral relations in all areas, with a focus on advancing cooperation between the two nations.

Officials will also exchange views on current regional and international developments, reflecting the growing coordination between Ankara and Algiers on key global issues.

Several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral ties are also expected to be signed during the visit.