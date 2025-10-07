Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday proposed that the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) hold joint military exercises in Azerbaijan in 2026, during his address at the bloc’s 12th summit in Gabala.

Aliyev said the OTS has evolved "from a platform for cooperation into one of the significant geopolitical centers,” stressing the importance of unity among Turkic states in ensuring peace and regional stability.

"Given the current geopolitical and security challenges worldwide, it is crucial that the Turkic states unite as a single center of power,” he said.

"Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defense, and security areas, we propose holding joint military exercises for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026.”

Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s close defense partnership with Türkiye, citing over 25 bilateral and multinational military drills conducted together over the previous years.

The Azerbaijani president also highlighted his country’s recent diplomatic and reconstruction achievements, saying the "initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia two months ago at the White House in Washington is set to transform the South Caucasus into a region of peace.”

Aliyev said that the OSCE's decision on Sept. 1 to dissolve the Minsk Group remnants has "reconfirmed the peace agenda championed by Azerbaijan."

Regarding regional connectivity, he emphasized the strategic importance of transport corridors connecting Turkic states, particularly the Zangazur Corridor, which he described as "a new transport artery" connecting the Middle Corridor and the North-South route.

He added that Azerbaijan plays "a vital bridge role” between Türkiye and Central Asia, with cargo traffic through the Middle Corridor increasing by 90% since 2022.

Concerning energy security, Aliyev said Azerbaijan now exports natural gas to 14 countries and is developing renewable energy sources, with renewables accounting for 40% of total production by 2030.

He also announced plans to build a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe.

Aliyev proposed that the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, be commemorated next year under the framework of the OTS.

Azerbaijan is hosting the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States under the theme "Regional Peace and Security.” The summit gathers leaders from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary.