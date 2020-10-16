Denmark and Turkey signed an agreement Thursday to give equivalence to seafarers of the two countries.
The agreement paves the way for Turkish seafarers to work on Danish-flagged ships, Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu tweeted Thursday.
"We serve Turkish seafaring as one of the countries that train the most sailors in the world," he said.
Turkey and Denmark are NATO allies.
