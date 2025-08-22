The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday it is closely following developments in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province, stressing both the importance of Iraq’s stability and the safety of Turkish citizens in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a statement on social media that Ankara is monitoring the situation with “great attention.”

“We are closely monitoring developments in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah city in terms of the country’s stability, peace and the personal safety of our citizens,” Keçeli said.

He added that Türkiye’s Consulate General in Erbil has been in contact with local authorities to ensure necessary protective measures are taken for Turkish nationals.

The ministry did not specify the nature of the incident but underlined that steps have been taken to safeguard citizens and that Ankara is in close coordination with relevant actors.

The statement came amid heightened sensitivities in northern Iraq, particularly in Sulaymaniyah, where recent developments have drawn regional and international attention.

On Thursday, heavily armed confrontations erupted in Sulaymaniyah between security forces and the loyalists of Lahur Sheikh Jangi – also known as Lahur Talabani – a prominent opposition figure and founder of the People’s Front, following his removal from PUK leadership.

According to sources, the clashes began late at night near the Lalezar Hotel, where Sheikh Jangi and his brother Polad were located. An arrest warrant had been issued the previous day by the Asayish Investigation Court under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

The ensuing firefight lasted approximately four hours, resulting in casualties reported among security personnel and Jangi’s guards.

Eventually, Lahur Sheikh Jangi surrendered, and his brother was injured and detained. Authorities also reportedly arrested some of his associates. The operation triggered a tight security lockdown across the city, with checkpoints and road closures adding to an atmosphere of tension and urgency.