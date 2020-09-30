A two-day digital workshop on justice is expected to be held on Sept. 30 in English as part of Turkey's leadership of a group of southeastern European countries, including the Balkans, according to the Justice Academy of Turkey.

The workshop, Progress of Judges and Prosecutors in Professional Education after COVID-19, will focus on difficulties faced by educational institutions on the subject of justice in southeastern European countries, the education of judges and prosecutors after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the development of new strategies and the establishment of cooperation in certain areas.

On July 1, Turkey assumed for one year the chairmanship-in-office for 2020-21 of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

It is the third time Ankara has chaired the group after leading it in 1998-1999 and 2009-2010.

Founded in 1996, SEECP includes 13 countries and promotes comprehensive regional cooperation.

Turkey's efforts at the helm are aimed to complement existing studies in the region and to provide added value.

"Neighbors see together," the slogan of the Turkish chair, refers to the common future the group shares by living together in the same geography.

Cooperation in health in the period after the COVID-19 pandemic, brain drain, increasing the quality of human resources and education, strengthening connectivity and intra-regional infrastructures, increasing trade within and outside the region, migration management, youth, culture and tourism and security are priorities for Turkey's presidency.

Ankara is also planning a SEECP summit and a meeting of foreign ministers during the coming year.

Besides, six ministerial-level meetings in transportation, education, tourism, trade, health and youth and sports are expected.

Events, meetings, workshops and projects on trade, migration management, culture-tourism and security issues are also planned.

The Justice Academy of Turkey is a state institution that provides training, internships and preparation for prosecutors, the judicial and administrative judges who practice in Turkey.