Turkey will send medical aid to Afghanistan and Guinea as part of international agreements signed with the two countries aiming at curbing the global spread of the coronavirus, according to a ruling published in the country's Official Gazette Tuesday.

The deal outlines aid to be donated by Turkey, including five patient monitoring devices, 10 ventilators, 10 oxygen concentrators, 10 oxygen regulators, 10 aspirators, two steam sterilizer autoclaves, 10 laryngoscopes, two defibrillators, three PCR machines, 10 nebulizers and 30,000 COVID-19 RT-q PCR diagnostic test kits.

Turkey will also donate medication to Afghanistan, including 1,000 packets of vitamin C tablets, 1,000 packets of azithromycin, 500 packets of vitamin D and 1,000 packets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate for use in treating the coronavirus.

Another 25,000 disposable N95 face masks and 50,000 surgical and regular masks are to be donated to Afghanistan as part of the agreement.

"This donation is to be granted by the Government of the Republic of Turkey to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as a gesture of friendship and goodwill," the agreement said.

Separately, another agreement between Turkey and the Oceanic island-nation of New Guinea was signed on April 17 in Ankara.

According to the deal, Turkey will donate 300,000 surgical masks, 50,000 N95 face masks, 20,000 pieces of protective coveralls, 30,000 PCR diagnostic kits, 30,000 extraction kits and 30,000 swabs to the country.