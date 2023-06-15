Turkish officials said Jean-Daniel Ruch, Switzerland’s ambassador in Ankara, was summoned to Foreign Ministry on Thursday after a provoking act targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A group of demonstrators (supporters of the PKK terrorist group according to some Turkish media reports) hanged an effigy of Erdoğan and unfurled banners reading “Kill Erdoğan” during a rally in Zurich on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry sources said Ruch was “invited” to the ministry by Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay following the incident. Ruch was told that the attack targeting the president was “unacceptable,” Switzerland was urged not to tolerate such attacks. The ministry also called upon Swiss authorities to launch an investigation into the incident and identify its perpetrators swiftly, according to diplomatic sources.