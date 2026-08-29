Türkiye summoned Ukraine’s ambassador on Saturday after two Turkish-operated commercial vessels were damaged in separate drone attacks in the Black Sea near the Russian port of Tuapse, raising fresh concerns in Ankara about the safety of civilian shipping in the region.

Ukrainian Ambassador Naryman Dzhelialov was called to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara following attacks on the Lider Bordo Mavi and Lider Kocatepe, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The diplomatic move came after the Lider Bordo Mavi was struck Aug. 26 while sailing near Tuapse. The vessel was carrying fresh produce and caught fire after being hit by three drones, according to Turkish shipping and regional sources. Five crew members were injured.

The ship, which flies the Cameroon flag and is operated by a Turkish company, had left the Turkish Black Sea port of Samsun around Aug. 25. It was bound for Tuapse after reportedly being unable to call at the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

A second Turkish-operated vessel, the Lider Kocatepe, was sent to the area the following day to assist the damaged ship. It was also targeted by a drone while en route, sustaining material damage before returning to Samsun, Turkish media reported.

There was no immediate public claim of responsibility from Ukraine for either attack. Russia has attributed similar recent strikes on commercial shipping to Ukrainian forces.

The incidents have added to mounting concerns over the risks facing commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea, where civilian ships have increasingly been caught up in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Türkiye warns over civilian shipping

During Saturday’s meeting, Turkish officials conveyed Ankara’s concerns over the attacks and stressed the need to protect lives, property, navigation and the marine environment, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Türkiye has repeatedly warned that the war must not further threaten civilian maritime traffic or disrupt commercial navigation in the Black Sea. Ankara has also maintained diplomatic contacts with both Kyiv and Moscow after incidents involving ships connected to Türkiye.

The latest attacks come as Türkiye seeks greater protections for civilian vessels and commercial infrastructure in the Black Sea. Turkish officials have recently pushed for a mutual halt to attacks on civilian ships, commercial ports and energy facilities.

The issue carries particular importance for Türkiye, a Black Sea coastal state whose shipping industry has continued to operate routes linking Turkish ports with Russia and other regional markets despite the war.

Growing risks at sea

The Black Sea has become increasingly dangerous for commercial shipping since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ports, energy facilities and maritime infrastructure have been repeatedly targeted, while commercial vessels have faced growing risks from missiles, drones and naval activity.

Ukrainian officials have said attacks on vessels and infrastructure connected to Russia are aimed at disrupting Moscow’s wartime logistics and revenue rather than deliberately targeting civilians. They have also acknowledged the dangers faced by seafarers and urged shipowners to take the security situation into account when operating in the region.

The recent attacks involving Turkish-operated ships have nevertheless increased pressure on Ankara to safeguard its citizens, commercial interests and maritime trade.

Türkiye has sought to balance its relations with both Russia and Ukraine while positioning itself as a mediator in efforts to reduce the impact of the war on civilian activity. Ankara played a central role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through the region.

As of Saturday, the condition of the five injured crew members from the Lider Bordo Mavi was being monitored. The full extent of the damage to both vessels was still being assessed.