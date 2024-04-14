Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Fidan told the top Iranian diplomat that Ankara did not want further escalation of tension in the region after Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel in response to Israel’s targeting of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Fidan that its "retaliatory operation" against Israel had ended, adding that Iran would not launch a new operation unless it was attacked, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

On a related note, Fidan engaged in a telephone conversation with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron, emphasizing the need to prevent further escalation of tension between Iran and Israel.

According to diplomatic sources, the two ministers underscored the importance of not escalating the tensions further in their call today.