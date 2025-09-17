Marking his second year in Algeria, the Turkish ambassador to Algeria, Muhammet Mücahit Küçükyılmaz, affirmed that Türkiye and Algeria maintain historical relations and convergent political positions, reflecting a shared destiny between the two countries.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Küçükyılmaz added that he had extensive knowledge of Algeria before his arrival, but that the on-the-ground experience had provided him with a different perspective.

“I had read extensively about the history, cultural and political life of Algeria, but when you set foot on the soil of this country, you realize that what is found in books is not enough,” he explained.

“We are talking about a vast geography, covering 2.4 million square kilometers, rich in cultural and climatic diversity, with economic potential and a historical depth that can only be fully appreciated on site,” the envoy added.

He noted that Turks’ knowledge of Algeria is often limited to the capital and the coast, but “Algeria is much larger than that; each region has its own richness and unique story.”

Similarities between nations

Küçükyılmaz believes there is a strong similarity between the Turkish and Algerian peoples.

He continued: “Algerians, like Turks, are proud, free and sincere. They defended their homeland against the French occupation tirelessly and triumphed.”

“This is why their national pride is well deserved. Türkiye and Algeria represent examples of people who fought colonialism and achieved their independence,” he added.

Cultural diversity

Regarding Algeria’s cultural diversity, the Turkish ambassador said he had visited 25 out of 58 wilayas.

He continued: “Everywhere, traditions differ, cuisines vary and costumes are distinctive, but the common denominator is hospitality. In every house you enter here, you find what we see in Anatolia” in Türkiye.

He emphasized the uniqueness of Algerian cuisine and its connections with Turkish cuisine, stating: “Algeria has its own dishes such as couscous, méchoui and merdouma.”

“You also find on the tables dishes bearing the same names known in Türkiye, such as börek, baklava, dolma, erişte and shakshouka (menemen). This demonstrates the depth of the ties between the two countries,” he added.

He also noted similarities in clothing and traditional crafts: “The caftan here is very similar to ours, both in shape and in name.

“In handicrafts, the copper engravings, decorative styles and patterns used are perfectly familiar to us in Anatolia.”

The Casbah, Süleymaniye and Fatih

On urbanism and architecture, he stated: “When you walk through the alleys of the Casbah in Algiers, you feel as if you are strolling through the districts of Süleymaniye or Fatih” in Istanbul, emphasizing that, “The only difference is that here, in addition to the Ottoman heritage, you also breathe the Andalusian influence.”

“After Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha liberated Algeria from the Spaniards, he integrated the Andalusian inhabitants and their administrative experience, forming this unique cultural blend,” he continued.

“Between 5% and 20% of the Algerian population is estimated to be of Turkish descent.

“These families can be identified by their surnames such as Sarı, Kara, Barutçu and Telci. Some came directly from Anatolia, others descended from the Koğ oğlu (Kuloğlu) families, descendants of the Janissaries,” he explained.

He emphasized that Commander Ahmed Bey, known for his role in resisting the French occupation, was also from the Koğ oğlu lineage.

He continued: “When you go to the markets, people do not hesitate to mention their Turkish origins or to address you with words they learned from Turkish series.”

'Years of lost opportunity'

Regarding the post-Ottoman period in Algeria, Küçükyılmaz described the period from 1830 to 1962, when the country was under French occupation, as the “years of loss.”

He stated that the circumstances of the Ottoman Empire prevented the continuity of close ties and that “upon independence, Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognize Algeria, in 1963, Ankara opened its embassy in Algeria.”

He emphasized that Ankara provided significant support to the Algerian revolution against colonialism, adding: “Sometimes, people try to promote the idea that Türkiye did not support Algeria’s struggle, but the truth is different.”

He continued: “According to Alparslan Türkeş (deceased Turkish politician and founder of the Nationalist Movement Party), 200 cannons and 20,000 rifles were sent to Algerian fighters via Libya through his mediation.”

“The late Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes coordinated this aid with the head of the Libyan government at the time,” added Küçükyılmaz.

Transport and education co-op

Regarding the priorities of bilateral relations, Küçükyılmaz stated that improving transportation between the two countries is a key area of cooperation.

He explained: “The number of weekly flights between Türkiye and Algeria increased from 35 to 80, and with the launch of flights by Pegasus and Ajet airlines, ticket prices have dropped significantly.”

In education, he said: “Seventy-nine Algerian students received scholarships in Türkiye this year, and the Algerian presidency sent 200 outstanding students to Türkiye. Programs like these represent the best investment in the future.”

The ambassador added that around 1,600 Turkish companies operate in Algeria, with Turkish investments reaching $7.7 billion (TL 317.87 billion).

He noted: “The volume of trade exceeded $6.5 billion, and our goal is to raise it to $10 billion.”

He also mentioned the launch of Turkish Maarif schools and the Yunus Emre Cultural Center in Algeria.

He continued: “Since 2015, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has implemented very successful projects. Last year alone, 26 projects were carried out in 15 wilayas.”

“This year, we are opening primary education sections at the Maarif school, and the Yunus Emre Institute has already begun its activities,” he added.

“The Turkish Agricultural Bank (Ziraat) opened its branch at the beginning of 2025, we inaugurated a new consulate general in Oran, and we have begun constructing a new building for the embassy and consulate,” Küçükyılmaz stated.

“When these institutional efforts are completed, our relations will not only be stronger, but the bonds of friendship between our peoples will also rest on deeper foundations.”

“In fact, we are transmitting a shared historical heritage of 316 years toward a more prosperous future,” concluded the ambassador.