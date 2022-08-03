Ankara on Wednesday welcomed the two-month extension of the truce in Yemen.

"We hope the truce will be used in the direction of opening the roads across the country and ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after Yemen's warring parties agreed to renew a United Nations-mediated truce for an additional two months.

Turkey pledged to continue to support the efforts for dialogue between the Yemeni parties toward a permanent cease-fire "and the resolution of the conflict on the basis of international and constitutional legitimacy."

"Our solidarity is with the people of Yemen as was the case up to this day," the statement added.

Under the truce first reached on April 2, all military operations were halted. The deal also allows the operation of commercial flights from the rebel-held Sanaa airport in the Yemeni capital.

A press statement by U.N. special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg hailed the achievement and urged all parties to strive for lasting peace in the war-torn country.

"In the coming weeks, I will intensify my engagements with the parties to ensure the full implementation of all the parties' obligations in the truce. This should include the implementation of the full number and regularity of flights between the agreed destinations and Sana'a International Airport and the number of fuel ships entering Hudaydah port, as stipulated in the truce agreement," he said.

"It is also important to make progress on opening roads in Taiz and other governorates to facilitate the freedom of movement of millions of Yemeni women, men and children, and of goods."

The extension of the truce was welcomed by the warring sides. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed the announcement of the truce extension on Twitter, saying it "brings respite from conflict to millions and saves lives – the longest period of calm since the war began."

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa. The Houthis remain in control of the capital as well as wide swathes of territory despite a military campaign conducted by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies since 2015 aimed at ousting them and restoring the Yemeni government.