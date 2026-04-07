The Foreign Ministry’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum will begin on April 17 in the eponymous Mediterranean Turkish city with the participation of foreign ministers and dignitaries from around the world. The annual event will mark its fifth edition at a time of raging conflicts in the region and talk of a “new order” with major shifts in ties. This year’s theme is fittingly “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

At the forum, Türkiye aims to highlight its vision for diplomacy and peace as Ankara has raised its profile as a key mediator in conflicts in recent years.

With Israel’s aggressive expansionism threatening to further destabilize the region, from the Gulf to Syria and Iran, Türkiye promotes itself as an oasis of stability. The two-day forum will be a platform for Ankara to showcase this vision, discussing sharpening the foresight for future challenges and efficient ways to address those issues.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are scheduled to make keynote speeches at the forum, which will host leaders’ panels and other sessions entitled ADFPanels, ADFRounds and ADFTalks.

The event is expected to be attended by decision-makers, diplomats, academics, businesspeople, representatives of media and civic society for discussions on managing uncertainties, emergency issues and future challenges through interactive sessions and bilateral meetings.

The forum last year hosted participants from 155 countries, including 21 heads of state and government and 61 ministers.

“As conflicts remain unresolved, polarization grows and strategic rivalries expand, numerous critical issues continue to affect people all over the world. To address these challenges and work toward a more inclusive, fair and effective international system, the consolidation of international cooperation, dialogue and solidarity is imperative,” the forum’s organizers said in a statement on the event’s website.

Türkiye is engaged in a diplomatic blitz on multiple fronts, from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war. Under the leadership of Erdoğan, the country seeks a mediator role in conflicts threatening the region and the international community while striving to remain neutral. Over the past two decades, it has become a key actor in international affairs, utilizing its location as a bridge between Europe and Asia and its ability to maintain dialogue with opposite sides of conflicts. This was most evident in its mediating role between Russia and Ukraine. It is the only country that managed to preserve good ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As for the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, the country balances its ties with NATO ally the U.S. and its eastern neighbor Iran successfully as it yearns to bring the sides to the negotiation table.

Erdoğan on Monday acknowledged that they were working for peace amid the U.S.-Israel-Iran war. “If there is even the slightest chance to silence the guns and open space for negotiations, we are making a sincere effort to seize it,” Erdoğan said, describing the conflict as “unlawful, meaningless and illegitimate” and calling for its immediate end. He warned that “as the war drags on, the fire could spread to other countries,” and added that those prolonging the conflict for political survival should remember that “one day, the tide turns.”

Amid escalating crises across the region, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye’s main agenda is to remain insulated from instability and focus on the well-being of its people. “Our government is in control of its agenda; no one can impose an agenda on us,” Erdoğan told a news conference after the Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, dismissing any suggestion of early or snap elections. “Our sole priority is to keep our country away from the fire in our region and improve the livelihood of our nation.”

The president also stressed Ankara’s commitment to peace, warning that prolonged conflicts risk spreading further across the region. “As Türkiye, we will continue to raise our voice for peace,” Erdoğan said, urging the international community to take stronger action against policies that prolong conflict and instability.