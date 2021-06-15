A promotional video for the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum has been released featuring this year's message "It is time to discuss innovative diplomacy in a new era," explaining that the world will come together at the forum to discuss crises and opportunities amidst rising racism, xenophobia and terrorism that threatens humanity as a whole.

To be held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will gather presidents, ministers, business people and academics from all around the world in Antalya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

The forum will be held by the Turkish Foreign Ministry under the theme of "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches" on June 18-20.

The introductory video, prepared in Turkish and English, explains that the crises the world is facing and the opportunities it has will be discussed at the forum.

The video, which describes the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as a dialogue platform that is respected in its field, noted that of the 7 billion people living in the world, 700 million are fighting famine.

It also noted the 80 million people who have been displaced due to wars and humanitarian crises in the 46 active conflicts around the world.

"Rising racism, xenophobia and terrorism threaten all of humanity. Despite all these problems and global crises, the world is looking for realistic solutions. Today is the time to discuss innovative diplomacy in a new era.

"The world comes together to discuss crises and opportunities at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Let's think together and act together. 'Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches' Let's meet in Antalya on 18-20 June," the video said.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum this year is expected to host 12 heads of state and government, 47 foreign ministers, representatives of regional and international organizations, business people, opinion leaders and academics from all around the world.

The forum, which was slated to be held face-to-face in Antalya last year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gathering, where the most important regional and global issues on the world's agenda will be discussed in a solution-oriented platform, will provide leaders, politicians, prominent academics, thinkers, opinion leaders, diplomats, and business people an opportunity to discuss international issues from a diplomatic perspective.

The forum, which will be held at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center in Antalya, will start on Friday afternoon, with the introductory speech of the Turkish foreign minister.

Following Çavuşoğlu's speech, President Erdoğan will give an opening speech.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will continue with panel discussions in which heads of state and government will participate.

One of many discussions, a panel titled "A Regional Conference for Eastern Mediterranean" will address a variety of issues including global governance, trans-Atlantic relations, rake news, migrants, women, extremism and terrorism.

During the three-day forum there will also be exhibitions focused on events and people that served as cornerstones of diplomacy in the history of Turkey and the world, including the "diplomacy tunnel."

In addition to the panels, the forum will host special guests, roundtable meetings and activities including interviews.