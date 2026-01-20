The purpose of the U.S.-led anti-Daesh alliance with the YPG/PKK-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has “largely expired,” and Damascus is now both willing and able to assume security responsibilities across Syria, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Tuesday.

Barrack said the Syrian government is positioned to take control of key security tasks, including responsibility for detention centers and camps holding Daesh prisoners and their families. His remarks signal a potential shift in the security framework in northeastern Syria, where the SDF has long played a central role with U.S. backing.

In a post on X, Barrack said the current moment presents a critical opportunity for Kurdish groups in Syria. “The greatest opportunity for the Kurds in Syria right now lies in the post-Assad transition under the new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa,” he said.