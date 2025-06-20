Arab League foreign ministers convened an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict, diplomatic sources said Friday.

As the confrontation between Iran and Israel intensifies, Türkiye is emerging as a crucial actor seeking to mediate the conflict and prevent it from spiraling into a wider regional war.

The ministers were in Türkiye's largest city on the eve of a weekend gathering of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was also slated to discuss the air war launched a week ago.

Israel began its assault in the early hours of June 13, claiming that Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran in the worst-ever confrontation between the two arch-rivals.

Some 40 top diplomats are slated to join the weekend gathering of the OIC, which will also have a session dedicated to discussing the Iran-Israel crisis, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday, will also attend and address the diplomats, the ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomacy" again only if Israel's "aggression is stopped."

The Arab League ministers were expected to release a statement following their meeting, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

With its strategic ties to both Tehran and Washington, and its principled foreign policy rooted in regional stability, Ankara is positioning itself as one of the few powers capable of engaging both sides constructively.