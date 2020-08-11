Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has criticized Armenia for refraining to establish a dialogue to resolve the problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, as he reiterated Turkey's determination to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Armenia has proven it is not a trustworthy country," Çavuşoğlu told reporters at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday. He continued by noting that Yerevan hesitates to establish dialogue to solve the dispute with Azerbaijan.