Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has criticized Armenia for refraining to establish a dialogue to resolve the problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, as he reiterated Turkey's determination to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.
"Armenia has proven it is not a trustworthy country," Çavuşoğlu told reporters at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday. He continued by noting that Yerevan hesitates to establish dialogue to solve the dispute with Azerbaijan.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.