The Armenian Army Friday night launched missile attacks on Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja and fourth-largest city of Mingachevir, Baku's presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said, describing the attacks as "indiscriminate."

At least 35 civilians were injured, while five, including two children, were killed as a result of the attack, he said.

Previously Haiyev said that according to initial information, more than 20 houses have been destroyed, adding: "Unscrupulous calls for a humanitarian cease-fire should see these as constituting war crimes on the part of Armenia."

In a series of tweets, Hajiyev said that Armenia had launched the strikes to attack "civilians in Azerbaijani cities in a treacherous and cruel manner" on the back of a recent delivery of a new missile system that had been brought to the country.

"In Ganja, civilian casualties have been reported," he said.

Rescue workers and volunteers are currently digging through rubble in the targeted areas in order to save those buried in the strikes, with one child said to have died in hospital after being rushed from the scene.

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik condemned the attacks on Ganja, stating that they constituted crimes against humanity and would not go unpunished, calling for their condemnation “in the name of humanity and law.”

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The region officially belongs to Baku, but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia for decades.

Four U.N. Security Council (UNSC) and two U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the occupying forces.