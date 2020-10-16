Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ordubad region, the Azeri Defense Ministry said Friday.

"An operational-tactical missile fired on Oct. 15 at 10:44 (0644 GMT) by the armed forces of Armenia from the territory of the occupied Gubadli region exploded in the territory of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"The peaceful population and civilian facilities were not affected," it added.

The clashes began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Following meetings in Moscow on Oct. 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian cease-fire so that conflicting sides could retrieve bodies left on the battlefield in Nagorno-Karabakh and hold a prisoner exchange.

However, Armenian forces launched a missile strike the next day on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja – despite the region being outside the frontline zone – killing at least 10 people and injuring 35 others, including women and children.