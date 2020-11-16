Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from his post on Monday, a week after his country signed a cease-fire deal that calls for Azerbaijan to take control from Armenia of some occupied territories in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Armenian government has faced widespread disapproval and anger from the public over the signing of the Russian-brokered peace deal, seen as a victory for Baku and defeat for Yerevan.

Mnatsakanyan had held the position since May 2018.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements, for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during this time.

Before the second Nagorno-Karabakh war, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed an agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat of Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade-long occupation of its territory.

Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said signing the deal that allowed Azerbaijan to claim control over regions it took back in the fighting was "unspeakably painful."