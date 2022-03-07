Turkey took over the term presidency of MIKTA from Australia on Monday.

MIKTA is an inter-regional informal consultation platform between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu took over the presidency from Australia at the 20th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which was held online on Monday, the ministry said.

This will be the second time Turkey takes the role after its first time in 2017.

Ankara will prioritize global health, effective migration management, food security and other global issues.

The MIKTA platform was launched at an inaugural meeting of the five nations' foreign ministers in September 2013 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. This September, the MIKTA platform celebrated its seventh anniversary.