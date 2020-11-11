Azerbaijan had always emphasized Turkey’s equal role as a mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and has successfully achieved this goal, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with top Turkish officials Tuesday.

A delegation of top Turkish officials visited Aliyev following an agreement reached to end the nearly three-decade illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenian forces.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Land Forces Commander Ümit Dündar and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Hakan Fidan were received in Baku as part of the official visit.

Noting that the meeting was the first after Azerbaijan's victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, Aliyev thanked Turkey for its support.

"For all these 44 days (of operations), we have always felt the support of brotherly Turkey – all the people of Azerbaijan have. The broadcasts of Turkish television channels after the statement was signed yesterday were very heartwarming. Our Turkish brothers rejoiced in this victory as in their own victory," he said.

Noting the matter of a joint cease-fire monitoring center that will be manned by Turkey and Russia was discussed in a phone call between him and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Aliyev said they have always wanted Turkey and Russia to play an equal role in the dispute and this goal was eventually achieved.

Speaking at the reception, Çavuşoğlu congratulated Aliyev on behalf of Erdoğan, himself and the Turkish nation.

"Your victory is our victory. The Azerbaijani armed forces under your command demonstrated to both friends and foes what it is capable of," he said.

Çavuşoğlu said future steps including the formation of the joint monitoring center will be discussed and evaluated between the Turkish delegation and its Azerbaijani counterpart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that the two former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia had signed a deal to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country, saying Baku's military success has enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

The Turkish leadership also welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Armenia repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces for over 40 days, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

The agreement sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming government buildings in the capital Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.

Crowds entered parliament and demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, while they assaulted the parliament speaker.

The recent capture of Shusha was a major victory for Azerbaijani forces, who have been making steady gains against Armenian separatist fighters since new fighting erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh a month ago.

The town has significant military importance because of its strategic location of about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the region's capital near Khankendi (Stepanakert) and on the road linking the city with Armenian territory.