Armenia violated children’s rights over the course of the past decades, according to a report by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman).

Noting that 12 children were killed and 67 others were injured in Armenian attacks on civilians in the 44-day Karabakh War in 2020, the report noted that many children also lost their parents as a result of the attacks.

“The targeting of civilian objects and the destruction of many houses, education, and health institutions led to violations of the rights of children to education, health, and other rights and caused psychological trauma for them,” the report added.

At least 3,381 people, including 358 children, became victims of mines planted by Armenia since 1991.

The report noted that Armenia violated international law and treaties to which it is a party, and failed to fulfill its commitments.

Armenia also recruited children to fight in armed groups and exploited them to propagate hate speech against Azerbaijanis.

"These steps by Armenia on the inculcation of hatred and enmity towards Azerbaijanis in children create serious obstacles to the establishment of peace and mutual trust between countries and peoples, and restrict normalization,” the report noted.

The ombudsman’s office also urged international organizations to take action in response to Armenia’s failure to uphold its commitments with regard to the protection of children's rights.

Following a 44-day conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in September 2020, Baku liberated numerous cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce.

The two countries are now trying to establish permanent peace, with the participation of Türkiye and Russia.