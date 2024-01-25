The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has become a "toy of France and the Armenian lobby," an Azerbaijani official said Thursday.

"Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity without anyone's help. The fact that we fulfill international law ourselves disturbs some Western circles," Adil Aliyev, deputy head of Azerbaijan's National Assembly, said in a statement.

He said that PACE has not taken steps so far against Armenia's policy of occupation and its Assembly applied double standards and acted with prejudice against Azerbaijan.

Aliyev also said the Assembly accepted biased statements against Azerbaijan due to not removing a checkpoint established on the Lachin road because Baku did not allow Armenians to "carry weapons, ammunition and explosives to Azerbaijani lands."

"But there is something they forgot. Having wrong thoughts, such as talking to Azerbaijan threateningly or forcing us to do something, will not harm anyone other than these institutions," added Aliyev.

Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE announced Wednesday it ceased engagement with and presence at the Assembly "until further notice" and expressed that it made the decision "in the face of the current unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia."

Earlier, PACE refused to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in a vote, claiming that the country "did not fulfill major commitments" and showed a "lack of cooperation."