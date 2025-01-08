Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev commended Türkiye for its role in promoting stability in Syria and fighting terrorism, as he called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Expressing Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Türkiye, he stated: "What is in Türkiye's interest is also in our interest.”

Aliyev noted Azerbaijan’s swift response in sending humanitarian aid to Syria following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime and stressed the importance of eliminating terrorism along Türkiye’s borders. "As Türkiye's ally, we are always on their side. Türkiye knows this,” he added.

Aliyev asserted that the post-World War II global order lost its effectiveness, emphasizing the need for new influential players and identifying the Organization of Turkic States and D-8 as potential global power centers.

"The system formed after World War II has lost its potential. Political and moral crises in major Western countries are evident. It is imperative that new serious actors with serious agendas get involved in the events,” he said.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed optimism about the changing dynamics in Syria, particularly the improved relations between Türkiye and the new Syrian government. ​​​​​​

Meanwhile, Aliyev also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the ongoing conflict for the benefit of everyone.

In an interview with local television channels on Tuesday, he said: "The sooner this conflict is ended, the sooner a cease-fire is declared in Gaza, the better it will be for everyone.”

Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian state, noting that the country has provided political, moral, and material assistance for many years.

"We are in favor of a two-state solution. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state will put an end to this conflict. Everyone should understand this,” he stated while highlighting the Palestinian Embassy’s continued operation in Baku as a symbol of Azerbaijan's commitment to the cause.