First lady Emine Erdoğan on Sunday expressed her hope that countries overcome their problems through diplomacy, not through conflicts, adding: "I hope the wars in Ukraine and all over the world will end as soon as possible." The beautiful people of Ukraine are in the prayers of the Turkish people, she underlined.

In a video message, Erdoğan addressed the Ukrainian people and first lady Olena Zelenska, saying: "I convey to you the most sincere love and respect from the Turkish people. I would like you to know that I am deeply saddened by the attacks on Ukraine. As Turkey, we follow the developments very closely. The beautiful people of Ukraine are in the prayers of the Turkish people. We pray to Allah that you will find peace as soon as possible and that not a single soul will be hurt."

Stating that for years they have been trying to stop the wars and conflicts that have been ongoing in many parts of the world, Erdoğan said: "The fact that Ukraine is now going through the same experience has fed the fire we want to extinguish. But our history pages are filled wıth enough wars and tears. And we all know the bitter consequences of war.

She noted that Turkey is home to millions who have fled war, including nearly 4 million Syrians who took shelter in Turkey after the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011.

"We are trying to mend their shattered lives, to help them find their lost hope. For years, we have witnessed the struggle of many people who have been trying to hold on to life in our lands. The wounds in their hearts have not healed, nor has the longing for the country subsided. Despite all this pain, new routes continue to be added to the world's migration routes. And unfortunately, those roads lead not to new beginnings, but to the destruction of a past."

"Based on first-hand experience, we know that women and children, the most vulnerable group, are disproportionately affected by wars. None of us can be happy and peaceful in a world where children's names are mentioned in death notices. As a woman, a mother and a grandmother, I am in an indescribable sorrow. Here, I want to call out to the world; let's not allow another war to happen when we must stop the ongoing ones," she added.

Underlining that humanity is extremely tired at the point it has reached today, the first lady said: "I hope countries will overcome their problems through diplomacy, not through conflicts. I hope the wars in Ukraine and all over the world will end as soon as possible. The exemplary solidarity displayed by the international community for Ukraine should apply to all oppressed people regardless of their language, religion or race. All the women and children of the world are members of the same family."

"Therefore, I hope the same firm reaction will be shown to establish peace wherever there is a war. Children should only raise their heads to watch the balloons soar to the sky, not to look at the bombs falling on them. I invite the whole world to say no to war and yes to peace. I greet you and the people of Ukraine with the most heartfelt feelings."

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, allowing it to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

Ankara has said it wants to bring together Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers for talks at a diplomacy forum next week in southern Turkey. Both Ukraine and Russia have voiced openness to such talks.