Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Thursday, the first top diplomat his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will host in 2025.

The two ministers are expected to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in the economy, investments, energy and education. Turkish media outlets said that Ankara would highlight the urgency of holding a Joint Economic and Trade Council meeting.

Türkiye will also ask Belgium for more efficient cooperation and concrete steps on counterterrorism, especially against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and PKK, which are active in the European country.

Belgium hosts about 300,000 people of Turkish origin and the two ministers are expected to discuss the state of the community.

Fidan is expected to convey Türkiye’s resolve to continue its ties with the European Union in a constructive and solution-oriented way to his counterpart which serves in the de facto seat of the bloc. Sources say Türkiye would renew its call for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a call for international support for Syria’s recovery and rebuilding.

The two ministers will also discuss Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Ankara would urge the international community to introduce a more efficient intervention to Israel’s policy of occupation, sources say.