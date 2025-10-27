Germany considers Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Türkiye this week highly significant, viewing it as a chance to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on major international and regional matters, a government spokesman said Monday.

"This visit is indeed very important to us," deputy spokesman for the government Steffen Meyer told a press conference in Berlin. "Türkiye plays an important role-not only as a NATO ally but also as a dialogue partner on many international political issues," he stressed.

Meyer said this will be Chancellor Merz's first visit to Türkiye since taking office in May. He noted that Merz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have met several times at international gatherings, and Thursday's visit to Ankara will allow the leaders to continue those discussions.

"There are a number of important bilateral issues to discuss, as well as key foreign policy matters. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine will certainly be one of the main topics, as it has been on all the Chancellor's recent trips," Meyer said, without providing further details.

Merz is scheduled to make his inaugural visit to Türkiye on Oct. 30, with a busy agenda including defense cooperation, European Union relations and migration talks.