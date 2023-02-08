The British Foreign Secretary said they would provide more assistance, including tents and blankets, to earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria following two massive quakes, amid freezing temperatures.

"Our priority is to ensure life-saving assistance is given to those most in need, coordinated with the Turkish government, U.N. and international partners," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement on Wednesday.

The government said the equipment would meet the needs of up to 15,000 people. The death toll from the disaster which struck on Monday crossed 11,000 in both countries on Wednesday.

Türkiye has declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces hit by earthquakes.

A 7.7 magnitude tremor early on Monday struck the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş province – the epicenter of the quakes, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaraş's Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

The earthquake also hit northern Syria, killing and injuring thousands, and was felt in Lebanon as well.

Türkiye also issued a Level 4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid.