Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in the Ukraine War, NATO enlargement and other bilateral issues in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday.

The two top diplomats discussed the implementation of the grain deal, Türkiye’s F-16 purchase and upcoming diplomatic visits, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

The latest developments in Syria were also discussed by Çavuşoğlu and Blinken, as the Turkish minister highlighted Türkiye’s determination to continue to pursue its counterterrorism fight.

Türkiye, striving to be a “stabilizing power” in its region, has been maintaining diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine War since it broke out, urging all sides to use restraint and keep an open dialogue, and assuming a critical role in preventing a global food crisis with the landmark Türkiye-brokered grain deal. Ankara even hosted a meeting between the CIA and Russian intelligence service heads last week about Moscow’s nuclear threats in Ukraine.

Türkiye has been seeking to modernize its existing warplanes to update its air force and sought to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits from the U.S. after the purchase of F-35s fell through.

The sale of U.S. weapons to Türkiye became contentious after Ankara acquired Russian-made S-400 defense missile systems. The deal triggered U.S. sanctions as well as Türkiye’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet program.

The relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years because of U.S. cooperation with the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria, its failure to extradite the wanted ringleader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Türkiye's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, and Washington's sanctions on Ankara.

The U.S. has said it is cooperating with the YPG/PKK in northern Syria to fight the terrorist group Daesh but Turkish officials say using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense, morally or otherwise.