American broadcaster CBS News send a letter of apology on Wednesday after portraying Istanbul and the Turkish Straits as Greek territory in a news report on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“This graphic that incorrectly showed Istanbul as a part of Greece and not Turkey, was rectified once we were aware of the mistake,” the CBS channel administration said in the letter addressed to the Turkish Directorate of Communications, indicating that the news outlet would review its broadcasting processes to prevent such future errors.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Tuesday that Turkey is officially and openly protesting the mistake.

In his rebuttal, he demanded that this mistake be corrected immediately and necessary explanations be made, Altun said, "It has been brought to my attention that in a news report by CBS News about the passage of Russian warships through Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey and which has been under the rule of the Turkish nation since 1453, looks like Greek territory."

Underlining that the mistake made should not be repeated, Altun said, "We expect the necessary measures to be taken to avoid any step that could bring into question Turkey's territorial integrity."