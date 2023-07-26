China pledged support for Türkiye’s role in regional and global affairs while opposing any interference in the country’s internal affairs.

China’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments came during a visit to Türkiye, where he was welcomed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Yi noted that Beijing was ready to enhance mutual strategic trust and deepen cooperation with Türkiye, as he called on the two sides to utilize bilateral cooperation.

Fidan also said Ankara is willing to work with China to give full play to the role of the intergovernmental cooperation committee between the two countries.

He noted that Türkiye believes that global initiatives, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, are of strategic significance.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also received the Chinese top diplomat in the capital Ankara for talks.

On the issue of stepping up efforts to align China's Belt and Road Initiative and Türkiye's Middle Corridor Initiative, Erdoğan said they want to hold the first meeting of the high-level working group established to this end, it added.

Erdoğan conveyed his desire for stronger collaboration between the two countries, which hold significant influence in global and regional affairs, said the directorate.

Ways to achieve a more balanced and sustainable structure for bilateral trade between Türkiye and China and issues of mutually increasing investments were also discussed.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. In 2010, relations were elevated to the level of strategic cooperation.