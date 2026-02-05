China’s Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin said relations between the two countries have entered a more mature, stable and mutually beneficial phase as they mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Jiang said in a written statement that China and Türkiye have steadily strengthened political trust and expanded cooperation across multiple fields since formally establishing diplomatic relations in 1971. The two countries elevated ties to a strategic cooperative relationship in 2010.

The envoy also said bilateral trade has grown from just a few million dollars in the early years to nearly $50 billion, while mutual investments have reached about $3.6 billion. Chinese direct investment in Türkiye alone has exceeded $3.2 billion, he said, adding that Chinese companies operate in a range of sectors and have created employment while fulfilling social responsibilities.

Tourism has also expanded significantly, Jiang said, noting that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Türkiye has surpassed 400,000, compared with limited numbers in earlier years.

Highlighting cooperation in energy and infrastructure, Jiang cited the Emba Hunutlu Thermal Power Plant as China’s largest direct investment project in Türkiye, saying it contributes to electricity supply while supporting agricultural irrigation through the reuse of treated wastewater. He also said Chinese companies voluntarily assisted affected communities following Türkiye’s devastating earthquakes in 2023.

Jiang said the two countries’ civilizations complement one another and that China and Türkiye cooperate on development, peace and international collaboration.

Looking ahead, Jiang said China will continue to pursue high-quality development, promote green transformation and technological integration, and expand opening-up in the services sector. He added that Türkiye’s strategic location and industrial base position it as a key player in global production and supply chains, particularly as it advances its 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy.