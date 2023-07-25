Chinese and Libyan foreign ministers will visit Türkiye on Wednesday for discussions with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is a Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, who recently replaced Qin Gang, will pay a visit to Türkiye.

Turkish and Chinese foreign ministers will discuss bilateral relations and ongoing regional and global developments in the meeting.

Libyan Foreign Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush will also visit Türkiye on Wednesday for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Fidan and Mangoush will discuss aspects of bilateral relations during the meeting, it said in a statement.

Current regional and global developments will also be on the agenda, it added.

Türkiye has deep-rooted relations with the Libyan people. Due to its historical and cultural ties, Türkiye attaches the utmost importance to the security and welfare of the Libyan people.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.