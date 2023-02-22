The Colombian rescue team that came to aid Türkiye in response to the devastating earthquakes, returned home Tuesday after their search and rescue efforts came to an end and as Türkiye entered a recovery phase, focusing on providing shelter and reconstruction for victims.

The USAR Search and Rescue Group was sent by the Colombian government “as a token of solidarity and friendship toward Colombia's Strategic Partner Türkiye,” the Embassy of Colombia in Ankara told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

“The search team that was assigned to Hatay by AFAD (the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) comprised 20 people and 8 canines, and it was also accompanied by officials of the Embassy of Colombia,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish ambassador in Bogota said last week that Colombia had sent 6 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye for quake victims.

Hundreds of Colombians and members of the Turkish Colombian community have mobilized to bring tons of donations to the Turkish Embassy in Bogota.

The government has expressed its solidarity with the people of Türkiye and conveyed condolences for the loss of life and damage after the quakes.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condoled the loss of life in Türkiye and Syria and said that the country stood in solidarity with both nations.

Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva signed a book of condolences last Thursday on Feb. 16 during a visit to the Turkish Embassy.

He said the disaster saddened him, ensuring that the government will make resources available to contribute to relief efforts.

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, AFAD said on Tuesday, highlighting that the quakes, centered in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaraş province, were followed by 7,184 aftershocks.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.

Over 13 million people have been affected by the devastating earthquakes.