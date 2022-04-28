Colombia's President Ivan Duque will come to Turkey soon to discuss bilateral relations with his counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he said Wednesday.

"We are at a very important point in terms of cooperation in security and information exchange in the fight against terrorism and cross-border crime," said Duque, speaking after meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Duque said an investment protection agreement with Turkey will be presented to Congress in the coming weeks and they will work to eliminate double taxation, which will create investment and trade opportunities for the two countries.

"Colombia and Turkey ratify cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy transition, trade, investment, security and the fight against transnational crime. We express our gratitude to Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu for his visit to our country," Duque also said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu's Colombia visit on his Latin American tour follows stops in Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador and will continue with Panama and Venezuela before he returns to Turkey this weekend.