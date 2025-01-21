Messages of condolences poured after a devastating fire at a ski resort in Türkiye's Bolu province claimed at least 66 lives on Tuesday, as the country announced a day of mourning for the tragic disaster.

Arab nations extended their condolences to Türkiye for the victims of the hotel fire.

A statement from the United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry expressed the country’s "sincere" condolences and solidarity with Türkiye over the hotel fire.

Kuwait’s emir, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a message of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, offering prayers that "the victims be granted mercy and forgiveness and that the injured recover quickly and regain their health."

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry expressed the country’s "solidarity and support for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye,” extending "heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The fire at a ski resort killed at least 66 people and injured 51 others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday.

Of the injured, 17 were discharged from the hospital while one remains in intensive care, said Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu.

The fire broke out at around 3.27 a.m. local time (0027GMT) in the restaurant area of the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen praised the "incredible courage" of the first responders after the fire and said Europe "stands united with Turkiye and its people in this tragedy" in a message she posted on X.

Also on X, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed shock over the tragedy and said Ukraine "shares the grief of the Turkish people during this difficult time."

Messages of condolence were also posted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.