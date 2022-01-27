The recently appointed United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake, who on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, described ties between Ankara and Washington as "a critical relationship at a pivotal time."

"Turkey is an indispensable ally, anchored in NATO and an important partner in a region in constant flux," Flake said in a written statement. "Our national interest is served when the United States and Turkey work together to confront the very real threats to global peace and security," it said.

He pointed out that cooperation between the two countries is not solely based on political and security issues but that both also enjoy a close economic partnership.

"Today, Turkey hosts nearly 2,000 U.S. companies, including some of our largest and most recognized brands. Turkish companies enjoy success in the United States, and in 2021, we were Turkey’s second-largest export market. Cultural, scientific and educational exchanges bind our people together as well," it added.

He starts the job as NATO members and other Western states mull responses to Russia in the event of military action against Ukraine. Ankara is close to Kyiv and Moscow, has offered to mediate the crisis.

Ankara and Washington disagree on a number of issues that have strained bilateral ties in recent years, from Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to the U.S.' support of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, as well as the U.S. refusal to extradite Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), among other legal matters.

The governments have looked to set differences aside and are in talks over the conflicts in Libya, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, where Turkey is discussing potentially operating Kabul's international airport with Qatar.

Saying that Turkey is a country with a rich culture, a deep history and enormous potential, he added that challenges to the relationship can be addressed "in good faith, just as good friends always do."

Flake's appointment was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Oct. 16 and the Senate General Assembly on Oct. 26 with the joint approval of Republican and Democrat members. The former senator was officially sworn in at a ceremony held on Dec. 7, with the participation of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nominated in mid-July, Flake was a key Republican ally for Biden during last year's race to the White House and endorsed the Democratic then-nominee after establishing himself as a Republican at odds with former President Donald Trump.

Flake served in both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his time in Congress, spanning nearly two decades. Flake served in the U.S. Senate for Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the Trump era. He later wrote a book, "Conscience of a Conservative," that was a critique of Trump.