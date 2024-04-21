The construction of a Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park will move ahead in district Prague 6 despite roadblocks from the Armenian lobby and other anti-Turkish formations.

Prague 6 municipality, a sprawling residential area north of the Czech capital, said the decision to build the park was to mark the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Turkish-Czech diplomatic relations, which date back to the early periods of the Czechoslovak Republic.

“The park will be built in Prague 6 upon the request of Egemen Bağış, Turkish ambassador to Prague, having completed its ultimate approval from the Prague City Council’s history committee,” the municipality said in a statement on Sunday.

Prague 6 has also included the Turkish Embassy and places of residence since diplomatic relations began in 1924 with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Türkiye, and Tomáš Masaryk, president of Czechoslovakia.

“We are honored to follow in their footsteps and continue their legacy of strengthening the friendly alliance between these two great nations.” Bağış said in a statement.

The park is going to be a symbol of Turkish-Czech friendship and relations,” he stressed.

Bağış had started working for the project last year despite the efforts of anti-Turkish lobbies like the Armenian lobby to block it.

The construction for the project will begin on June 6, 2024, and cost nearly 30,000 euros ($32,010).