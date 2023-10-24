Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in Baku on Tuesday, according to a presidential statement.

Aliyev and Güler said friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all directions, including in the military domain.

They praised joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2023, saying the militaries of the two countries showed "high professionalism and skills."

Güler said the exercises coincided with the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Aliyev and Güler also spoke about restoring Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the country's entire territory, including Karabakh, after last month's counterterrorist measures.