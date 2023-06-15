Defense Minister Yaşar Güler discussed ongoing developments with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and his Lithuanian and French counterparts in Brussels on Thursday.

Güler and Stoltenberg discussed regional defense and security issues in the meeting, sources said.

In his meeting with Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Güler discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues, as well as NATO cooperation.

Lecorno also congratulated Güler on his appointment.

Güler is in Brussels to attend a two-day defense ministers' meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC).

Güler, 68, who previously served as Türkiye's Chief of General Staff since 2018, was appointed defense minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following his May 28 election victory.